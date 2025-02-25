Family of Escondido teen killed in hit-and-run seeking answers 6 months later

The parents of an Escondido High School freshman are mourning his death and pleading for the public's help.

Fourteen-year-old Angel Ornelas was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his skateboard last August. Six months later, family members say the police still have few clues.

“Everyone that knew him, loved him,“ Angel Ornelas Sr., Angel's father, said.

"It's not fair what happened to him," Angel's mother Miriam said. "He should here with us right now."

Angel's parents are frequent visitors to the corner of North Fig Street and Farr Avenue, where their son was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Angel was a skater, played football and, by all accounts, always had an infectious smile.

It was dark out when he crossed Fig Street that night. He was struck by a car, and then the driver sped off. Angel held on for nearly three more weeks but did not survive his injuries.

"Every time I hear someone riding a skateboard, it hurts," his father said. "Every time I hear a basketball, it hurts."

"Our whole life totally shattered," his mother said. "It's not the same anymore."

The teen's family is offering a $10,000 reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest.

Escondido police say they captured an image of the car in a shadowy photo. It's believed to be a newer model Honda Civic. It's the latest information released by investigators, but so far, it has not led to an arrest.

The story of Angel's life and death has spread far beyond their neighborhood, and the care and concern comes from people well beyond the borders of Escondido. So many people have visited the sidewalk shrine and left so many candles that they've been used to spell out his name.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in this case has grown to $14,000. The last increase comes from the family.

"I hope to motivate someone to help us, help us find out what happened to our son," his father said.

It's been six months, but after losing Angel, time seems to have stood still.

"I'm not going to get Angel back, but at least this person doesn't get to continue on his day to day having his future doing everything he took away from my my son," Angel's father said.

While sorely missed, the family is grateful for the community support. They are asking everyone to keep their eyes and ears open, and Angel in their hearts.

"He loved everyone. He was a light wherever he went. I want them to remember him with love," his mother said.

The family is holding a memorial for Angel at 6 p.m. on March 27. They are encouraging everyone to attend and hoping it might generate any new information about the night the teenager was struck.