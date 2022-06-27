Valley Center

Deadly Double Shooting Reported in Valley Center: SDSO

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed Sunday night in Valley Center.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it received a call of a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. on the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace. There, officials discovered two people dead.

Authorities did not release details on the deceased, such as their identities or age. They did say one person was detained in connection with the violence.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

