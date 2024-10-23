CHP

Deadly crash shuts down I-5 near Camp Pendleton overnight

The crash shut down all lanes of southbound I-5 near Harbor Boulevard in Oceanside for a period overnight

By Christina Bravo

At least one person was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton overnight Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol responded to the crash near the southbound I-5 exit to Harbor Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m.

Initial reports indicated at least two vehicles were involved with one rolled over onto its side, according to CHP communications. It was not clear how many people were affected.

Two medical helicopters were called in, according to CHP communications, and at about 2:18 a.m., all lanes of southbound I-5 were shut down so they could land on the freeway. CHP shared a photo on X that showed a helicopter hovering above the freeway.

At least one person was declared dead at the scene.

Lanes were reopened around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

