Deadly Crash on I-15 in Fallbrook, 2 Dead: CHP

Two people were killed in a car crash Sunday on I-15 in Fallbrook, according to the CHP.

California Highway Patrol Border Communications Center (BCC) received a call of a car over the side on I-15 southbound north of Stuart Canyon Road around 4:22 p.m.

CHP and the North County Fire Department responded to the scene.

CHP officers found a 2018 Toyota Corolla down an embankment once arrived at the scene. The driver identified as a 21-year-old man from Hemet, CA., and his passenger identified as a 21-year-old man from San Jacinto, CA. were both found dead inside the car.

North County Fire said to expect delays on I-15 south of Mission Road in Fallbrook.

#15IC this accident resulted in two fatalities. Emergency crews will remain on scene performing body recovery operations. Expect delays. — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 4, 2021

For reasons that are still under investigation, it is believed the Toyota drifted off the road sometime in the early morning hours on July 3.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this traffic collision, officers said. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.

No other information was available. Check for updates on this developing story.