Deadly Crash Involving Border Patrol Vehicle in Campo: CalFire

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are investigating a deadly crash involving a border patrol vehicle, according to CalFire.

The incident was reported sometime around 5:30 a.m. in the unincorporated area of Campo, just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Details on what led up to the crash were not clear, but the California Highway Patrol said it happened on a dirt road.

CalFire did not say if the fatality was from a border patrol agent or another individual.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

