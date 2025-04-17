Woman dead in wrong-way crash in College Area

A deadly wrong-way crash closed all lanes of Eastbound Interstate 8 near San Diego State University for a couple of hours Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 4:30 a.m. when a BMW, which was driving the wrong way on EB I-8 in the slow lane, crashed head-on into a woman driving a Mini Cooper, the California Highway Patrol said. That impact sent the Mini Cooper down an embankment while the BMW stayed on the freeway, blocking some lanes.

The woman was killed in the crash, and the driver of the BMW suffered some injuries, CHP said. Officials said the driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

"It's difficult to continue showing up to these crashes when they are completely avoidable," said CHP Sgt. Josh Nelson.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

All lanes of EB I-8 were blocked for at least 2 hours.

UPDATE: EB 8 at La Mesa Blvd (College), all lanes have reopened to traffic. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 17, 2025

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.