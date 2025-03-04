Deadly crash between train and truck delays Sprinter service in North County

One person is dead after a North County Transit District train crashed into a truck on the tracks in Escondido Tuesday afternoon.

The Sprinter train crashed into the pickup truck near the intersection of Mission Road and Enterprise Street just after 1 p.m. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed a crushed gray truck about 50 feet from the intersection. The train was further along the tracks with pieces of the truck embedded into it and a broken windshield.

It was not immediately clear why the truck was in the pathway of the train. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was at the scene, along with medics.

At least one person was killed in the crash. It was unclear if there were any other injuries.

The crash was affecting rail service along the corridor that stretches east and west from Escondido to Oceanside. At least one train was canceled and all other service was expected to be delayed, the NCTD said. People who pass between the Escondido Transit Center and Nordahl will be shuttled to each stop via Breeze bus numbers 2601 and 2226.

#SPRINTER: Due to police activity at Norhdal, expect delays of 30 to 60 minutes Westbound and Eastbound. Passengers are encouraged to catch BREEZE units 2601 and 2226 to shuttle between Escondido Transit Center and Norhdal. Passengers can also use BREEZE route 305 #NCTDAlert pic.twitter.com/rQqD23bxtG — NCTD Service Alerts (@NCTD_alerts) March 4, 2025

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.