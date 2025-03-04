transportation

Deadly crash between train and truck delays Sprinter service in North County

The crash was affecting rail service along the corridor that stretches east and west from Escondido to Oceanside

By Christina Bravo

A Sprinter train following a crash with a truck in Escondido on March 4, 2025.
NBC 7

One person is dead after a North County Transit District train crashed into a truck on the tracks in Escondido Tuesday afternoon.

The Sprinter train crashed into the pickup truck near the intersection of Mission Road and Enterprise Street just after 1 p.m. Video from SkyRanger 7 showed a crushed gray truck about 50 feet from the intersection. The train was further along the tracks with pieces of the truck embedded into it and a broken windshield.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

It was not immediately clear why the truck was in the pathway of the train. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was at the scene, along with medics.

At least one person was killed in the crash. It was unclear if there were any other injuries.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash was affecting rail service along the corridor that stretches east and west from Escondido to Oceanside. At least one train was canceled and all other service was expected to be delayed, the NCTD said. People who pass between the Escondido Transit Center and Nordahl will be shuttled to each stop via Breeze bus numbers 2601 and 2226.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

This article tagged under:

transportation
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us