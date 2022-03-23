Deadly Car Crash Shuts Down I-5 North in Carlsbad

All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed in Carlsbad following a deadly, early morning car crash, according to authorities.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on northbound I-5, where drivers are being diverted off the freeway onto La Costa Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle with extensive damage, on the furthest left lane of the freeway. A second vehicle was seen overturned near the furthest right lane of I-5. Several first responders could be seen at the site.

Details on what led up to the crash were immediately clear. CHP dispatch said at least one person was killed in the crash. Authorities did not provide further information on the matter.

It is unclear when the freeway lanes will reopen.

This is a breaking news event. Please refresh as more information is made available.