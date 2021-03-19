Deadline to Register for Mail-In Ballots for 79th District Election is Monday

The deadline to register to receive a mail ballot in the April 6 Special Primary Election in the 79th Assembly District is Monday, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters reminded voters Friday.

Otherwise, prospective voters will need to make a trip in person to the registrar's office in Kearny Mesa or their polling place to register conditionally and vote provisionally.

The April 6 election is open only to those who live in the 79th Assembly District, which encompasses southeastern San Diego, the cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove, and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.

Voter registration deadline is Monday, March 22. You must be a registered voter and reside in the 79th Assembly District to cast a ballot in the April 6 Special Election. Register online at https://t.co/TxOD01mlyp #SDVOTE #VoteSaferSD https://t.co/w7KnClz0xb — SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROV (@SDVOTE) March 19, 2021

The special election is to fill the 79th Assembly District seat vacated by Shirley Weber when she was appointed California's secretary of state.

To register to vote, visit sdvote.com. A person will need to register to vote if they are not registered in San Diego County, have recently moved or changed their name.

If a signature is confirmed through records at the Department of Motor Vehicles, registration will automatically be sent to the registrar's office. If a signature is not confirmed, a prospective voter can print the form, sign it and return it to the registrar's office by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar by Monday. Voters may also register online until midnight.

Early voting is already underway at the registrar's office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Wednesday, March 31, when the office will be closed in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.

On Election Day, April 6, both assigned polling places and the registrar's office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A field of four Democrats, including Weber's daughter, La Mesa City Councilwoman Dr. Akilah Weber, and one Republican are seeking to represent the

district.

The younger Weber is also an obstetrician/gynecologist who leads the Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology Division at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

Leticia Munguia is the business representative for the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, District 36, which represents government employees across Southern California.

Shane Suzanne Parmely is a teacher at Bell Middle School.

Aeiramique Glass-Blake, a restorative justice consultant, activist and preacher who works in the juvenile justice field, had sought to run against Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, in the 51st Congressional District in 2020, but failed to gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The lone Republican, Marco Contreras, the owner of Rancho Customs Brokers, which provides custom compliance and consulting services, said he has "never seen America more divided."

If no candidate receives a majority in the April 6 election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held on June 8.