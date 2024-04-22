Dead man's body found floating near his boat in Oceanside Harbor

A boater was found dead floating in Oceanside Harbor Monday, authorities reported.

The body, that of a man in his late 50s, was discovered about 9 a.m. near a docked sailboat he owned, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The man's cause of death was not immediately clear.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body.