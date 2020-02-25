DEA Searches Chula Vista Home, Arrests Man

The Drug Enforcement Administration searched a Chula Vista home Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of one man, officials confirmed.

Joined with San Diego law enforcement, the DEA executed a federal search warrant for a home along McCloud River Road, off Santa Paula Drive and Otay Lakes Road.

The house is located across the street from Countryside Park and roughly a half-mile southwest from the Eastlake Village Marketplace.

An NBC 7 photographer at the scene noticed about a dozen people standing in the driveway of the home at around 7 a.m.

NBC 7 reached out to the DEA for more details. No other information was immediately available because the investigation is ongoing.

