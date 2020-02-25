Chula Vista

DEA Searches Chula Vista Home, Arrests Man

An NBC 7 photographer at the scene noticed about a dozen people standing in the driveway of the home at around 7 a.m.

By Andrew Johnson

The D-E-A searches a Chula Vista home
NBC 7

The Drug Enforcement Administration searched a Chula Vista home Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of one man, officials confirmed.

Joined with San Diego law enforcement, the DEA executed a federal search warrant for a home along McCloud River Road, off Santa Paula Drive and Otay Lakes Road.

The house is located across the street from Countryside Park and roughly a half-mile southwest from the Eastlake Village Marketplace.

Local

Selena 32 mins ago

MAC Announces Sequel to Selena Collection in Honor of Late Tejano Singer

NATIONAL CITY 49 mins ago

Delays, Detours as Officials Investigate Pedestrian Crash in National City

An NBC 7 photographer at the scene noticed about a dozen people standing in the driveway of the home at around 7 a.m.

NBC 7 reached out to the DEA for more details. No other information was immediately available because the investigation is ongoing.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaDEA
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us