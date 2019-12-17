Must-See Holiday Light Displays in San Diego County

There's nothing quite like twinkling holiday lights to make you feel the spirit of the season. In San Diego County, there are many neighborhoods that are known for going all out for the holidays, creating dazzling displays for all to enjoy. Here's a look at a few of those must-see neighborhoods.

Belardo Lights

Tierrasanta

"Belardo Lights," tucked in Tierrasanta at 5306 Belardo Dr., between Camino Playa Catalina and Callejon Quintana, boasts a dazzling, computerized Christmas lights display. This year, the lights are up through Dec. 28, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, synchronized to festive music played on 106.1FM. This display, running since 2006, is hosted by Randy Schimka. It was inspired by his son, Brandon, who has Autism and, as a youngster, was very interested in the lights and decorations around the neighborhood. The father and son duo work on the lights display together year after year.

Jingle Bell Hill

El Cajon

"Jingle Bell Hill," also known as "Pepper Drive Lights," features dozens of homes decked out for the holidays. This El Cajon neighborhood is nestled off State Route 67 and Pepper Drive and can be accessed from two areas: Pepper and Rockview drives (west entrance) or Pepper and Lindenwood drives (east entrance).

Tinsel Town

Lakeside

Located just off State Route 67 at 10248 Paseo Palmas Dr., Lakeside's "Tinsel Town" will be going strong this year with lights galore. Stars and strings of lights connect the rooftops of this neighborhood to one another making this little community quite unified. The lights are on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

Starlight Circle

Santee

In Santee, this massive lights display known as “Starlight Circle” draws crowds year after year. Located on East and West Glendon circles off Magnolia Avenue, visitors can see elaborate, handmade Christmas displays spanning dozens of homes. Many of the displays follow a theme – from “Star Wars” and superheroes to “Toy Story” and Mickey Mouse. Sometimes, the residents will sell hot cocoa, kettle corn, cookies and other holiday treats, for visitors to enjoy as they stroll the neighborhood. The lights are usually on from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

Christmas Card Lane

Rancho Penasquitos

A San Diego favorite, Christmas Card Lane in Rancho Penasquitos typically runs nightly from dusk to 10 p.m., through New Year’s Eve. The holiday lights can be seen lining homes on Ellingham, Oviedo and Renato streets off Black Mountain Road. This is a neighborhood where you’ll want to take your time admiring the lights.

Candy Cane Lane

Poway

Boasting lights aplenty, this jolly display in Poway runs down part of Stoutwood Street, near Brookstone Drive. Some homeowners set up bonfires and little stands on their driveways selling hot cocoa, cookies and popcorn as visitors stroll through the area.

Christmas Circle

Chula Vista

Over in the South Bay, the must-see holiday attraction is Christmas Circle. For six decades, residents on Whitney and Manakato streets, between First and Second avenues and south of H Street, have decked out their homes in bright lights and pretty decorations. The free displays are powered up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and usually stay put until a day or two after Christmas.

Fairway Village

Carmel Mountain Ranch

Each year, Carmel Mountain Ranch also spreads holiday magic of its own via Fairway Village, a neighborhood located on the east and west sides of Stoney Gate Place. There, dozens of homes are decked out in Christmas lights through New Year's Day. Visitors will sometimes find carolers, dancers and even residents playing holiday movies outside. On the Saturday evening before Christmas, this neighborhood typically holds a block party featuring hot chocolate, cider, music, lights, cookies, snacks and more. This year, that block party is planned for Dec. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Santa has also been known to make an appearance at Fairway Village -- depending on the workload at the North Pole, of course.

Christmas on Knob Hill

San Marcos

This display, located at 1639 Knob Hill Rd. in San Marcos, has been lighting up the North County neighborhood since 1988. Over the decades, it has grown to more than 85,000 lights, powered up nightly through Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors will also see 100 plastic holiday figures, 80 snowmen and 100 candy canes, to name a few of the bells and whistles. Santa Claus visits Knob Hill each year and, this season, he’ll be there from Dec. 13 through Dec. 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., listening to Christmas wishes and spreading cheer.

The Forward House

Bankers Hill

Built in 1905 for Mayor John Forward Sr., The Forward House in Bankers Hill houses a business called American Security Mortgage Company. Each holiday season, the large home located at First Avenue and Ivy Street turns into a Christmas bonanza, decked out in endless lights and decorations. The magic shines through New Year’s Eve.

Garrison Street Lights

Point Loma

Over in Point Loma, off Rosecrans and Garrison streets, locals will find the Garrison Street Lights display. Filling a block with festive décor, the display typically runs nightly through New Year’s Eve.

There you have it: a small sampling of some holiday displays lighting up San Diego County this season. Remember, rainy days do impact these displays and whether or not residents power them on. If it's raining outside, chances are most of these displays will power down for safety reasons. Keep that in mind as you plan your light-gazing outing.

Did your favorite festive neighborhood make the list? Share details of your favorite spots for these types of displays in the comments thread below. Happy Holidays!