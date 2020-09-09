Day 5: Valley Fire Holds at 17,565 Acres, 11% Contained, Amid Red Flag Warning

What to Know As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Valley Fire remained at 17,565 acres with 11% containment. It's destroyed at least 20 homes.

A red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, creating a challenge against the firefight.

Evacuation orders are still in place for WiseCarver, Corte Madera Ranch, Japatul Valley, Lawson Valley, Lyons Valley, Carveacre.

More than 16,000 residents in San Diego's backcountry were warned of potential power shut-offs as firefighters faced off Wednesday against harsh Santa Ana winds during their fifth day battling the 17,565-acre Valley Fire.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 2,000 customers were without power in parts of the fire zone in San Diego's East County. This included about 400 customers in parts of Dehesa, Alpine, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, and Rancho Palo Verde, where San Diego Gas & Electric said the fire had damaged the utility's equipment.

In parts of Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, and Jamul, about 580 SDG&E customers were without power Wednesday morning due to weather impacting SDG&E equipment. Another 1,020 customers in those communities were without power due to the Valley Fire damaging the utility's equipment.

Meanwhile, in the west Descanso, Viejas, and Boulder Creek areas, SDG&E shutoff the power to about 20 residents overnight due to "unsafe conditions in the area"

Another planned SDG&E shutoff Wednesday morning due to "unsafe conditions" was impacting about two dozen customers in communities north of Escondido including parts of Lake Wohlford, Bear Valley, Skyline Ranch, Rincon, La Jolla Indian Reservation, and Hellhole Canyon.

The latest power outages and restoration times can be found on SDG&E's outage map here.

The Valley Fire has raged through the Japatul Valley area near Alpine since Saturday when it sparked during a heat wave that swept the region on Labor Day weekend.

Since then, the wildfire has forced evacuations for 1,420 residents with orders still in place for Japatul Valley, Lawson Valley, Lyons Valley, Corte Madera Ranch, WiseCarver, and Carveacre.

Firefighting efforts include a response from eight air tankers, 14 helicopters, dozens of ground engines and water tenders, and the support of military aircraft. Nearly 700 personnel on both the ground and by air have responded to the massive blaze and resources will be up against harsh, risky fire weather Wednesday.

“Let's never forget that despite the aircraft and the technology, what puts this fire out is young men and women still climbing hills, still running chainsaws and still swinging axes and pulaskis," Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Authority Chief Tony Mecham said.

Inland and mountain communities remain under a red flag warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The peak of the winds is expected to take place Wednesday morning.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said peak, offshore gusts could hit up to 45 to 55 mph in the morning.

“It’s mostly going to be this morning, that’s when we’ll get the peak of all this,” Parveen said. “After today, it’s really going to get a lot better for the foothills and mountains. We really just have to get through this morning, mainly.”

As of Wednesday, the Valley Fire was holding at 17,565 acres with 11% containment. At last check, the fire had ravaged at least 20 homes and 25 more outbuildings.

With the Valley Fire continuing to ravage through the East County, evacuations forced families and their pets out of their homes.

The fire sparked around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in vegetation at Spirit Trail and Japatul Valley Road. The cause of the blaze was not known.

By Monday morning, it had exploded to more than 10,000 acres as Cal Fire described its pace as a "critical/dangerous rate of speed."

At least 20 homes and 25 outbuildings were destroyed in the inferno's devastating path. Two people were injured but it was not known if those hurt were residents or firefighters, or how severe the injuries were.

At least nine other structures were damaged, according to Cal Fire.

Be prepared to evacuate. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 with anticipated winds reaching 45 mph overnight in the mountains and valleys. #ValleyFire https://t.co/DXunbo0cRQ pic.twitter.com/VVBEqXFSUP — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) September 9, 2020

"If you’re in any danger out there, don’t wait for an evacuation order. You should have your prep kit, everything, and gear ready to leave," said County Supervisor Diane Jacob. "The Sana Ana winds move a fire very, very fast as we’ve seen here in San Diego and they're expected to hit in the middle of the night.”

Resources

The county established a recovery hotline and email to help residents who have been impacted by the Valley Fire.

To contact the recovery hotline by phone, call (858) 715-2200 or email the hotline at ValleyFireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and this upcoming weekend, when employees answer phone calls and incoming emails.

After this weekend, emails and phone calls will be answered Monday through Friday, according to the county.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said all residents should sign up for AlertSanDiego app or for text or call alerts from the county Office of Emergency Services and keep their phones close by and charged. If the time comes for mandatory evacuations, sheriff's deputies will go door-to-door to alert residents as well.

Those with family members with additional needs, such as senior citizens or special needs individuals, should not wait for an evacuation order but should leave when a warning is issued for their community.

"Remember, you don’t have to wait, to be told to evacuate. You're the best judge, if you feel like you're in danger, take up your personal goods, your family members and let's not forget our pets, and evacuate," Gore said.

Temporary evacuation sites have been set up at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley and El Capitan High School in Lakeside thanks to the Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties. Meanwhile, large livestock are being saved thanks to the San Diego Humane Society.

If you are interested in helping residents who have been affected by the Valley Fire, click here.

Evacuations/Closures

As of Tuesday night the following evacuation orders and warnings were in effect:

Evacuation Orders

Lawson Valley

Japatul Valley

Corte Madera Ranch

Lyons Valley

Carveacre

WiseCarver

Evacuation Warnings

Pine Valley

Descanso

Alpine

Viejas

Dulzura

Barrett Junction

Potrero

An evacuation warning means evacuations are voluntary right now, not mandatory, but officials said residents should prepare to leave their homes if an evacuation order is issued.

The Bratcher family was one of the 20 who lost their home in the devastating Valley Fire, but what may be worse is the mementos lost inside. NBC 7's Melissa Adan shares their story.

Temporary evacuation sites are located at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley, at 12440 Campo Rd., and at El Capitan High School in Lakeside at 10410 Ashwood Street.

A temporary site at Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine, at 2001 Tavern Rd., was at max capacity as of Tuesday evening.

Authorities said family pets are welcomed at the evacuation centers. All evacuation updates tied to the Valley Fire can be found here.

The Jamul-Dulzura Unified School District canceled classes for the rest of the week due to the wildfire, the San Diego County Office of Education said. Students affected would be notified of the cancelation by phone, social media and website, and through messages in Google Classroom.

The American Red Cross of the Southern California Region was also assisting those who have been displaced.

The San Diego Humane Society said its emergency response team will be helping with animal evacuations. Large animals will also be held in an evacuation site at the County Animal Services South Shelter, in Bonita. SDHS can assist in evacuating large animals and family pets are also welcome there, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports live from the Lions, Tigers and Bears sanctuary in Alpine.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services has opened a new location at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds for Valley Fire evacuees to drop off their horses.

The rodeo grounds at 12584 Mapleview St. is now open for horses only. While County Animal Services is overseeing the facility, the San Diego Humane Society and other qualified volunteers will be caring for the horses on site.

Meanwhile, the Iron Oak Canyon Ranch at 12310 Campo Road in Spring Valley is still accepting large animals but is nearing capacity.

Road Closures

A series of roads were closed over the weekend due to the Valley Fire. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the following roads were closed until further notice:

Japatul Road and Lyons Valley Road/Japatul Road

Japatul Road at Tavern Road/Dehesa Road

Japatul Road at Via Asoleado

Japatul Road at Sequan Truck Trail

Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road

Wisecarver Lane at Wisecarver Truck Trail

Skyline Truck Trail and Lawson Valley

Corral Canyon at Buckman Springs (Buckman Springs is open)

High Glenn Road

Hidden Glenn Road

We could not make it this far without assistance from our cooperators. A big thank you to everyone, like this pilot and engineer on @sdge Skycrane, pictured here on their way to the #ValleyFire. There are 22 aircraft assigned to the incident today.

📸 Richard Tomlinson #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/Jo1YxqiKDL — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 8, 2020

Power Outages

The brush fire caused thousands to lose power in east San Diego County. San Diego Gas & Electric said the unplanned outages were a result of soot accumulating on power lines and other power equipment, which can "affect their performance and integrity."

"Helicopters may be needed to wash off the residue from burned materials," SDG&E said in a statement.

As of 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, about 2,000 SDG&E customers in the area were without power, according to the agency's outage map. The original outage as the Valley Fire began Saturday affected more than 12,000 customers.

In advance of the Santa Ana wind event expected to peak Wednesday, SDG&E notified more than 16,000 backcountry residents of possible public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) that could last through Thursday. PSPS's are a last resort for the utility when trying to reduce fire risk during weather events.

The PSPS warning went out to customers via phone call, text, and email messages, according to SDG&E. Customers can also monitor PSPS status relative to their community online, or with SDG&E's new PSPS app.

SDG&E urges anyone who has received a PSPS warning to activate their emergency preparedness plans.

While SDG&E estimated power would be restored to some on Monday and to the rest by Tuesday afternoon, the agency noted it depends on first responders clearing the way for their crews to work in the fire area.

"Before re-energizing power lines in the vicinity of a fire, SDG&E must be first cleared by first responder agencies who have command of the incident that it is safe for our crews," the agency said.

An East San Diego County couple loses their home to the #ValleyFire and all inside including five cats and her son’s urn who had recently passed away. This as the area is now under a red flag 🚩 warning @nbcsandiego https://t.co/bSyLdwTXHV pic.twitter.com/BdCJwDHMrp — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Diego County on Sunday night.

The state faces an unprecedented situation with regard to wildfires; on Sunday, Newsom also declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, and San Bernardino counties. The governor said that "extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist due to the Creek, El Dorado, and Valley Fires" in a proclamation issued on Sunday.

Among other things, the state of emergency mobilizes the California National Guard to aid in relief efforts and also permits state agencies to assist in the purchase of "materials, goods, equipment and services necessary to quickly assist with the response to and recovery from the impacts of these fires."

"The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents," Newsom's office stated in a news release sent out Sunday night. The governor declared the statewide emergency in response to the dangers posed by the fires and secured a "presidential major disaster declaration" to aid in the state's response to the fires in Northern California in Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Monterey counties.