Day 4: Relentless Heat Could Mean Bad News in Firefight Against 17,345-Acre Valley Fire

What to Know Valley Fire scorches 17,345 acres and destroys at least 11 homes as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cal Fire said the blaze is 3% contained so far.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for Lawson Valley, the community of Carve Acre Road, Corral Canyon, Bobcat Meadows, Los Pinos and Corte Madera areas.

Firefighters have been battling the now 17,345-acre Valley Fire in the San Diego County's east for four days and Tuesday's unforgiving heat could cause extra strain on that battle.

A red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service will begin Tuesday afternoon and remain through at least 8 p.m. Wednesday, raising the threat of wildfires. The warning is in effect for mountains and valleys -- bad news for fire crews as they continue to fight the Japatul Valley-area blaze.

The fast-moving Valley Fire in east San Diego County first sparked Saturday amid an oppressive heat that swept the county in a heat wave during the Labor Day weekend.

Cal Fire San Diego announced Monday evening that the fire has scorched 17,345 acres, with 3% containment. At least 11 homes and 25 outbuildings were destroyed in the inferno's devastating path.

In its path, the Valley Fire had destroyed at least 11 homes and 25 outbuildings. Two people were injured but it was not known if those hurt were residents or firefighters, or how severe the injuries were.

The fire sparked around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in vegetation at Spirit Trail and Japatul Valley Road. By Monday morning, it had exploded to more than 10,000 acres as Cal Fire described its pace as a "critical/dangerous rate of speed."

Cal Fire San Diego said Monday morning that the agency would, through an agreement with the Navy Third Fleet and First Marine Expeditionary Force, lean on military aircraft for help fighting the Valley Fire. The extra reinforcements provided an additional six helicopters to the firefight.

The Loveland Reservoir, which serves as a holding area for water which is released to the Sweetwater Dam water storage facility, was under "immediate threat."

#valleyfire 09/07/20 Information map for the Valley Fire pic.twitter.com/GD9WEeT2CG — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) September 7, 2020

Cal Fire said Sunday that in addition to the evacuated areas, the wildfire was threatening buildings in Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, and Deer Horn Valley.

The Loveland Reservoir, which serves as a holding area for water which is released to the Sweetwater Dam water storage facility, was under "immediate threat."

Evacuations/Closures

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued new mandatory evacuation orders Monday for the areas of Corral Canyon, Bobcat Meadows, Los Pinos and Corte Madera (south of Pine Valley) areas.

That's in addition to the previous evacuation orders for the communities of Lawson Valley and Carve Acre Road.

An evacuation warning was in effect in the areas of State Route 94 and Marron Valley, as well as Lyons Valley Road area out to the Morena Reservoir.

#ValleyFire [update] New evacuation orders are in effect for the Corte Madera area, south of Pine Valley. Please see updated map provided by https://t.co/KNIRTR8kbn @ClevelandNF @SDSheriff pic.twitter.com/R8leo8jcFU — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 7, 2020

An evacuation warning means evacuations are voluntary right now, not mandatory, but officials said residents should prepare to leave their homes if an evacuation order is issued.

“I saw lots and lots of fire,” said Manuel Baeza, a Lawson Valley resident. “Lots of fire. Big, big flames. Maybe like 60 feet or 80 feet high.”

Temporary evacuation sites are located at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley, at 12440 Campo Rd., and at Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine, at 2001 Tavern Rd.

Authorities said family pets are welcomed at the evacuation centers.

All evacuation updates tied to the Valley Fire can be found here.

A family forced to evacuate their home in San Diego's East County due to the Valley Fire said that moment felt like their "worst nightmare coming true." NBC 7's Amber Frias reports.

The Jamul-Dulzura Unified School District canceled classes for students on Tuesday due to the wildfire, the San Diego County Office of Education said. Students affected would be notified of the cancelation by phone, social media and website, and through messages in Google Classroom.

The American Red Cross of the Southern California Region was also assisting those who have been displaced.

The San Diego Humane Society said its emergency response team will be helping with animal evacuations. Large animals will also be held in an evacuation site at the County Animal Services South Shelter, in Bonita. SDHS can assist in evacuating large animals and family pets are also welcome there, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports live from the Lions, Tigers and Bears sanctuary in Alpine.

Road Closures

A series of roads were closed over the weekend due to the Valley Fire. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the following roads were closed until further notice:

Japatul Road and Sequan Truck Trail

Japatul Road and Carveacre Road

Japatul Road and Hidden Glen

Japatul Road at Tavern Road/Dehesa Road

Japatul Road from Dehesa to Lyons Valley Road

Japatul Road at Lyons Valley Road/Japatul Valley Road

Lawson Valley Road at Skyline Truck Trail and Rudnick Drive

Wisecarver Lane and Wisecarver Truck Trail

Skyline Truck Trail and Lawson Valley

Montiel Truck Trail and West Boundary Truck Trail

Montiel Truck Trail and Lawson Valley Road

Lyons Valley Road from Japatul Road to Honey Springs Road

Photos: Valley Fire Scorches 10,258 Acres Near Alpine

Power Outages

The brush fire caused thousands to lose power in east San Diego County. San Diego Gas & Electric said the unplanned outages were a result of soot accumulating on power lines and other power equipment, which can "affect their performance and integrity."

"Helicopters may be needed to wash off the residue from burned materials," SDG&E said in a statement.

As of 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, about 150 SDG&E customers in the area were without power, according to the agency's outage map. The original outage affected more than 12,000 customers.

While SDG&E estimated power would be restored to some on Monday and to the rest by Tuesday afternoon, the agency noted it depends on first responders clearing the way for their crews to work in the fire area.

"Before re-energizing power lines in the vicinity of a fire, SDG&E must be first cleared by first responder agencies who have command of the incident that it is safe for our crews," the agency said.

Sweltering Heat Wave, Fire Risk

It’s been a difficult few days for crews as they faced triple-digit temperatures during a relentless heat wave in San Diego County.

The county was under a red flag warning throughout the weekend, and on Tuesday the hot, dry conditions would continue.

The National Weather Service said its red flag would remain in effect from noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Sept. 8, 2020.

Strong, gusty winds and low humidity in the mountains and foothills of the inland valleys will create a dangerous mix in the fight against the Valley Fire.

NWS said winds can gust on average 20 to 30 mph, and up to 55 mph winds are possible in the gustiest areas.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Diego County on Sunday night.

The state faces an unprecedented situation with regard to wildfires; on Sunday, Newsom also declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, and San Bernardino counties. The governor said that "extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist due to the Creek, El Dorado, and Valley Fires" in a proclamation issued on Sunday.

Among other things, the state of emergency mobilizes the California National Guard to aid in relief efforts and also permits state agencies to assist in the purchase of "materials, goods, equipment and services necessary to quickly assist with the response to and recovery from the impacts of these fires."

"The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents," Newsom's office stated in a news release sent out Sunday night. The governor declared the statewide emergency in response to the dangers posed by the fires and secured a "presidential major disaster declaration" to aid in the state's response to the fires in Northern California in Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Monterey counties.