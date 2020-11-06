DA's CARE Center Increases Food Distribution Efforts to Help Those in Needs

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office made some adjustments to increase food distributions in order to help families and individuals who may be food-insecure, it was announced Thursday.

District Attorney Summer Stephan said that before the coronavirus pandemic, her CARE Center in National City had a monthly food distribution to help those in need. After demand for extra assistance increased due to hardships brought by the pandemic, Stephan’s office stepped up to serve residents every week.

“The goal of the CARE Center is to build safer communities through evidence-based prevention and intervention in collaboration with our valued community partners,” Stephan said in a statement.

Last year, the CARE center’s food distribution helped just more than 1,800 people and so far this year, it’s served over 6,800 individuals.

“During this challenging time, we are seeing an increased need for all sorts of resources- especially food,” Stephan’s statement continued. “Thanks to the big heart of San Diego philanthropists and volunteers, we’ve been able to provide food to thousands of families through our DA CARE Center.”

Residents in need are given a prepared bag of food to help them fend off hunger. CARE Center staff offer contactless pick up to service providers who then drop off the goods to those in need.

