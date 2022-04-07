San Diego Padres

Darvish Throws 6 Hitless Innings, Padres Lose Opening Day on Beer Walk-Off

Seth Beer homered off Craig Stammen in the bottom of the 9th to plate three and send the Padres home with a loss on Opening Day

By Darnay Tripp

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 07: Starting pitcher Yu Darvish #11 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB opening day game at Chase Field on April 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Just two days shy of the first anniversary of Joe Musgrove's no-hitter, Yu Darvish flirted with history. Darvish made it through six innings without allowing a hit but was pulled with his pitch count at 92 with nine outs still to go.

Darvish kept Arizona's bats completely in check, but finished with a modest three strikeouts while allowing four walks.

Darvish is the first National League pitcher in the modern era to get through six frames without allowing a hit on Opening Day, according to Stats Perform.

Hopes of a combined no-no vanished in the seventh inning when Pavin Smith recorded a leadoff single off of Tim Hill.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Padres showed a ton of patience at the plate in their 2022 debut. They made sure Madison Bumgarner didn't pitch past the third thanks to a series of long at-bats.

In Bumgarner's final inning, Ha-Seong Kim drew an 11-pitch walk. Manny Machado also got a free pass, followed by a nine-pitch walk from Jake Cronenworth. After falling behind 0-2, Luke Voit watched four straight balls go by to push across the first run of the season.

One inning later Trent Grisham singled on the ninth pitch he faced. That sent Kim to third, but he wasn't there for long - an Austin Nola single sent him across and put the Friars ahead 2-0.

Local

Ukraine 1 hour ago

‘I Want To Go Back': San Diego Humane Society Vet Returns From Helping Animals at Ukraine Border

NATIONAL CITY 3 hours ago

Driver Hit, Killed While Changing Tire on SR-54 in National City

San Diego's bullpen held the lead until the final frame when the D-Backs loaded the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch by Craig Stammen allowed the first run to cross, and his second pitch to Seth Beer was crushed over the right-field fence.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresYu DarvishArizona DiamondbacksMLB Opening Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us