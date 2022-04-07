Darvish Throws 6 Hitless Innings, Padres Lose Opening Day on Beer Walk-Off

Just two days shy of the first anniversary of Joe Musgrove's no-hitter, Yu Darvish flirted with history. Darvish made it through six innings without allowing a hit but was pulled with his pitch count at 92 with nine outs still to go.

Darvish kept Arizona's bats completely in check, but finished with a modest three strikeouts while allowing four walks.

Darvish is the first National League pitcher in the modern era to get through six frames without allowing a hit on Opening Day, according to Stats Perform.

Hopes of a combined no-no vanished in the seventh inning when Pavin Smith recorded a leadoff single off of Tim Hill.

The Padres showed a ton of patience at the plate in their 2022 debut. They made sure Madison Bumgarner didn't pitch past the third thanks to a series of long at-bats.

In Bumgarner's final inning, Ha-Seong Kim drew an 11-pitch walk. Manny Machado also got a free pass, followed by a nine-pitch walk from Jake Cronenworth. After falling behind 0-2, Luke Voit watched four straight balls go by to push across the first run of the season.

One inning later Trent Grisham singled on the ninth pitch he faced. That sent Kim to third, but he wasn't there for long - an Austin Nola single sent him across and put the Friars ahead 2-0.

San Diego's bullpen held the lead until the final frame when the D-Backs loaded the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch by Craig Stammen allowed the first run to cross, and his second pitch to Seth Beer was crushed over the right-field fence.