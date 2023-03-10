Darrion Wayward Son: Trammell Leads Aztecs to Easy Win and Into the Mountain West Tournament Title Game

Darrion Trammell transferred to San Diego State from Seattle University to have a chance to play for conference titles, win NCAA Tournament games, and provide a scoring spark for an offense that needed another threat. Trammell went scoreless against Colorado State in the opener of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

A shooter is gonna keep on shooting, and it's a good thing Darrion did just that.

Trammell tied for the game high with 15 points in a relatively easy 64-49 win over San Jose State in the semi-finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament, putting the Aztecs into the title game for the 6th straight year. Trammell scored SDSU's first five points and drilled a pull-up 3-pointer in the final seconds of the 1st half to give the Aztecs a 33-20 lead at the break.

Then it was Keshad Johnson's turn to get hot, scoring nine of his 15 points as the Aztecs led by double digits the entire 2nd half. SDSU has never lost a quarterfinal game in the MWC tourney and is now 15-4 in the semi-final round. They'll get the winner of the Utah State vs. Boise State match that took place late Friday night.

Regardless of who wins the title on Saturday, the Aztecs and their 26-6 record know they have a spot in the NCAA Tournament and will almost certainly not be anything lower than a 6th seed.