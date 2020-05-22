Darrell Issa Sues Over Newsom Vote-by-Mail Executive Order

Former Congressman Darrell Issa and the conservative group Judicial Watch are suing California Governor Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Alex Padilla over an executive order that would send all registered California voters a mail-in ballot for this November’s election.

“The all-mail system ordered by Governor Newsom…is an unlawful attempt to supersede and replace California election law,” reads the 14-page complaint obtained by NBC 7.

The suit criticizes the efficacy of an all vote-by-mail system and claims that Issa, a candidate for San Diego’s 50th Congressional district, will now have to “reevaluate his electoral strategy in order to campaign” due to the executive order.

“Now, he must develop a new strategy to reflect that he is no longer running under an electoral system established under California law,” the legal action continues.

Responding to questions about the lawsuit Friday, Newsom said he is “on firm legal ground,” and he believes it’s the right thing to do, and non-partisan.

In a statement, Secretary of State Padilla wrote, “Exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to justify voter suppression is despicable, even for Judicial Watch’s pathetically low standards. It’s un-American, immoral, and a threat to the health of every Californian.”

On May 8th, Governor Newsom signed an executive order stating that all registered voters would receive a mail-in ballot for November’s presidential election.

The Governor said the decision was made due to coronavirus safety concerns of large groups of people congregating at polls.

“There’s a lot of concern and anxiety around this November’s election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way and to make sure your health is protected,” Newsom said.

Appearing on NBC 7’s Politically Speaking this week, Secretary of State Padilla added, “Vote by mail is a proven practice across the country, but especially in California.”

To read the 14-page complaint, click here.