Get to know Danny O'Neil, the Aztecs first true freshman starting quarterback

When the Aztecs started their first training camp under Sean Lewis, the new head coach made it clear he wanted to have his starting quarterback in place well before the season opener.

Coach held true to his word. Two weeks before they play their first game against Texas A&M-Commerce, Lewis officially named Danny O’Neil the Aztecs starting quarterback. The true freshman beat out sophomore A.J. Duffy and redshirt freshman Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson for the job.

“I’m really pleased with how all three kids competed. Danny was the most accurate and the most productive all through camp,” says Lewis. “He went about his business day to day the right way and we’re excited to see the team respond and rally around him while we continue to build the identity of this club.”

O’Neil took the news as you hope your quarterback would: in stride.

“Obviously, I was pretty excited. But you know, really that's been a goal my whole life, to be a Division-1 starting quarterback,” says O’Neil. “So, it was awesome to hear. But then it was kind of like, on to the next thing, which is now week one and being the best offense we can be.”

San Diego State moved to the Division-1 level in 1969. O’Neil is the first true freshman to start at quarterback since the transition.

“It was news to me when I when I first heard that yesterday, which, you know, it's cool to hear, I guess,” says O’Neil. “But, it doesn't really mean anything unless I go out there and perform.”

The coaching staff doesn’t think the 18-year-old will have any trouble handling the responsibility that comes with playing the game’s most important and demanding position.

“It's a number, right? At one point in time, I was the youngest head coach in the country,” says Lewis. “That's just a number. He’ll get experience as we go forward with it. But if we didn't feel like he was mature enough, we wouldn't have given him the ball for week one.”

O’Neil earned a college starting quarterback job before he’s even stepped foot in a collegiate classroom. His high school coaches call him a “cerebral player” and laud him for his commitment to academics. The Finance major knows the transition to a university doesn’t just mean things get more difficult on the football field.

“Obviously high school was one thing, taking some easier classes here and there, but getting to college, taking higher-level classes, it definitely takes some time,” says O’Neil. “So, you’ve got to find time to study, and you’ve also got to find time to study film. You’ve just got to be able to manage your time well and get everything you need to be the best version of you in a classroom and on the field.”

O’Neil had multiple offers from Power-4 conference teams, including some from the SEC and Big 10. He initially committed to Colorado because Lewis was the Buffaloes offensive coordinator. When coach left to take over the SDSU program, Lewis followed him to Montezuma Mesa.

“I just felt most comfortable with our relationship. He has a lot of qualities off the field that I really admire,” says O’Neil. “The level of character that he has, it’s kind of hard to find that in college football. The trust that he has, it’s just a cool relationship to have.”

Talking to Danny for a few minutes it becomes very obvious: this guy simply loves football.

“Very much. It's probably one of the top things in my life. Faith, family and football. That's kind of the way I was raised,” says O’Neil. “It's something that has been harped on from time I was little and because I love it so much, I work hard to be the best version me I can be. Really, I'm just excited for the season and to do my part for the team.”