‘Dangerously hot' temperatures expected in parts of San Diego County due to SoCal heat wave

A heat wave is coming to Southern California, with near-record temperatures expected early this week, according to the National Weather Service. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the San Diego County valleys between 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with dangerously hot conditions of up to 116 degrees, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to range between 95 to 107 degrees in the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, the NWS said.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

What, exactly, leads to the symptoms of heat exhaustion? NBC 7's Brooke Martell has the details.

The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air- conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. It suggests learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Some cooling is possible later in the week, forecasters said.