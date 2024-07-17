Dangerous surf predicted for San Diego coasts this week

Dangerous ocean swimming conditions and increased risk of rip currents in San Diego coastal areas were underway from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

At 1:04 a.m. Monday, the NWS issued a beach hazards statement for San Diego coastal areas in that time span.

Surf of 4 to 6 feet was expected, with sets up to 7 feet Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highest surf will occur on southwest facing beaches in northern San Diego County, and dangerous rip currents are expected, according to the weather service.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Surf will begin to subside on Thursday, forecasters said.

The weather service recommended remaining out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.