Damaging Wind Gusts Expected in SD County on Monday

Warmer weather with clear skies over San Diego County Sunday was predicted to give way to windy and cooler conditions on Monday as a cold trough deepens, the National Weather Service said.

Some marine clouds were predicted to return Sunday evening and overnight, along with a developing coastal eddy, forecasters said.

Damaging wind gusts were possible over the mountains on Monday, with gale-force winds and rough seas into the coastal waters.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 72-77 degrees with overnight lows of 54-60. Western valley highs will be 78-73 and 76- 81 near the foothills with overnight lows of 48-55. Mountain highs were expected to be 70-76 with overnight lows of 42-55. Highs in the deserts will be around 88 with overnight lows of 55-65.

A wind advisory was issued by the weather service from 1 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County deserts and mountains. The mountains could get winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 50-60 mph in more wind-prone areas.

Looking ahead to Monday, a #windadvisory will go into effect for the mountains and deserts. Sustaining winds could range from 20-30 mph with wind gusts from 50-60 mph. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/SPgQ9np1s4 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) October 10, 2021

Winds over the coastal waters were forecast to be very strong Sunday, which may impact oil clean-up operations.

The cold front should race past Monday evening and the winds were expected to shift north-northeast Monday night. The strong winds were predicted to be confined mostly to the mountains.

An incoming west-northwest swell of 6-10 feet may generate elevated surf at San Diego beaches Monday and Tuesday. Surf of 3-6 feet was expected, with local sets to seven feet possible late Monday night.

In the outer coastal waters, northwest winds may occasionally gust near 20 knots Sunday afternoon.

A stronger round of northwest winds was expected Monday and Tuesday, with northwest winds of 25-30 knots and gusts of 35-40 knots, strongest later Monday, the NWS said. Combined seas were predicted to reach 10 to around 12 feet across the outer waters.

After a cool day Tuesday, temperatures start trending upward Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure starts to rebuild over the Southwest.

Friday was forecast to be warm with coastal highs in the 70s, valley highs in the 80s, mountain highs in the 50s and 60s, high desert highs in the 70s, and low deserts in the upper 80s.