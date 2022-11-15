Dad Stabs His Son in Chest in Mission Bay Park: San Diego Police

A father and son were hospitalized Tuesday after a fight in Mission Bay Park in which the younger man was stabbed in the chest, according to San Diego police.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, the 27-year-old son began punching his 56-year-old father near the boat launch at Dana Landing, authorities said.

During the fight, the dad pulled out a knife and stabbed his son in the chest. The son also suffered defensive wounds on his hands when he was stabbed. The father was also cut on his fingers when he stabbed his son, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD's Northern detectives are investigating the altercation.

It's not yet clear what charges the men will face.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.