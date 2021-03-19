San Diego Zoo

Dad Brought Toddler into Zoo's Elephant Enclosure: SDPD

A shot captured of the San Diego Zoo's Elephant Odyssey on Friday afternoon.
San Diego police said on Friday that a man had brought his child inside the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

The toddler is 2 years old, police said.

It's not yet clear how the man allegedly accessed the area, which is in the Elephant Odyssey attraction at the zoo in Balboa Park, or how close he got to the animals inside it.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the park around 4:45 on Friday afternoon, but it appeared that the man was no longer inside the enclosure.

Check back here for details on this breaking news story.

