DA moves to shut down Barrio Logan massage parlor after workers offered to sell sex

The San Diego City Attorney's Office is seeking to shut down a Barrio Logan massage parlor that it alleges hosted prostitution, with multiple instances alleged of employees offering to sell sex to undercover police officers.

Through a civil enforcement complaint, the city is seeking to shutter the Green Massage Spa and order civil penalties of $2,500 per day for alleged law violations.

Following "many reports of prostitution-related activity occurring at the massage parlor" received by both the San Diego Police Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, an investigation with the city revealed at least four separate occasions in which an employee of the spa offered commercial sex services to undercover officers, according to the city attorney's Office.

The city also claims law enforcement has identified 160 separate advertisements and online reviews promoting sexual acts at the business, and that despite being warned by the city to halt the alleged prostitution on-site, it wasn't stopped.

Outside of sexual-related allegations, the city's complaint further alleges city inspectors discovered multiple code violations at the business, such as unpermitted electrical and plumbing modifications.

In a statement, City Attorney Heather Ferbert said, "This case isn't just about shutting down an illegal business, it's about protecting vulnerable people from harm and exploitation."

She also said the investigation into the business "points to a serious pattern of criminal behavior that has no place in any neighborhood."