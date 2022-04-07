district attorney

DA Alerts San Diegans of CDCR's Plan to Enact Regulations of Early Release of ‘Thousands of Violent Offenders'

The DA said that CDCR is required to hold a public comment period before the regulations become permanent and is calling on all San Diegans to participate before the comment period ends on April 13

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan is alerting San Diegans that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is aiming to enact permanent regulations which would result in the early release of "thousands of violent offenders."

With the proposed regulations, CDCR is looking to reduce sentences already in place by increasing credits awarded on those sentences. Inmates, convicted of violent crimes, could have their conduct credit rate increased from 20% to 33% and non-violent second strikers could see an increase from 50% to 66%.

"For example, on a 10-year sentence, an individual could be released after having served three years and four months if the proposed regulations are adopted," the DA said.

The DA said that CDCR is required to hold a public comment period before the regulations become permanent and is calling on all San Diegans to participate before the comment period ends on April 13.

“Releasing inmates early who have committed atrocious crimes after only serving a fraction of their sentence threatens the safety of our communities and is a slap in the face to crime victims who are still suffering,” DA Stephan said.

Anyone who wishes to submit written comments about the proposed regulations can do so by email at RPMB@cdcr.ca.gov. All written comments must include rule number NCR 22-03, OAL Notice File No. Z2022-0215-10 and must be sent no later than April 13.

Also, a teleconference will be held on April 14, for further details, click here.

