D-Backs Walk Off Padres

Perhaps the best news for the Padres on Friday night is they didn't have any more pitchers get hurt. These days anything on top of that is gravy.

Of course, the gravy is sour when the Friars lose.

San Diego dropped a second straight game to the last place Diamondbacks, this time 3-2 in the Arizona desert. It was another example of a team that just can't seem to get anything clicking right now.

Blake Snell started and wasn't sharp but wasn't awful. Snell went 5.0 innings and allowed two runs but got back to his all-too-familiar habit of working deep counts and had to be pulled after 101 pitches, just 61 of them strikes.

The Padres offense had baserunners in the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th innings against Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner but couldn't bring any of them home. They finally broke through in the 7th.

Eric Hosmer led off with a single and Wil Myers hammered a hanging breaking ball into the left field seats for his 13th homer of the year to tie it up 2-2. Myers had three hits and only needed a triple to hit for the second cycle of his career.

But there would be no more offense. Tied 2-2 in the 9th inning Padres skipper Jayce Tingler went to Craig Stammen, who gave up a solo home run to Daulton Varsho to end it.

Joe Musgrove, the most consistent San Diego starter this season, goes in game 3 of the series Saturday night in Arizona.

