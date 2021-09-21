Cyclist Killed by Wrong-Way Driver in Mission Valley ID'd

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a cyclist who was hit by a wrong-way driver and killed in Mission Valley last week.

The ME’s office said Matthew Keenan, 42, was wearing his helmet while riding his bike along the 2100 block of Camino Del Rio South on Sept. 14.

Just before 9 p.m., as Keenan traveled west in the bike lane, a woman driving east “crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the westbound lanes of Camino Del Rio South” and hit the cyclist, the ME’s report said.

The San Diego Police Department said last week that the driver’s front left corner of her Nissan Sentra hit Keenan and he died at the scene a short time later. The ME report said Keenan's cause of death was blunt force injury.

Last week, investigators said DUI was not a suspected factor in the deadly crash. The woman behind the wheel was not hurt.