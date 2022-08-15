Carlsbad

Cyclist Dies After Being Hit by Pursuit Suspect in Carlsbad

By City News Service

One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.

The fatal collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road occurred at about 1 p.m., as the motorcyclist was fleeing to the north from a state parks officer trying to pull him over for speeding and reckless riding, according to police.

The bicyclist, described only as male, died at the scene of the crash. Paramedics took the 28-year-old man who had been piloting the motorcycle and a 22-year-old woman who had been a passenger aboard it to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

The names of the three were not immediately available.

