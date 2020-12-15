Cyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Santee

A man died Monday evening after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Santee, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man was riding his bike just after 3:45 p.m. along Mission Gorge Road at Fanita Drive. Deputies said a driver hit the cyclist, and the cyclist suffered serious head trauma.

The cyclist was rushed to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The SDSO said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol was not a factor in the deadly crash, deputies confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Part of Mission Gorge Road – a main thoroughfare in that area – was closed to traffic for several hours.

The name of the cyclist has not yet been released by officials.