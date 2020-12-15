SDSO

Cyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Santee

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Fanita Drive Monday afternoon

By NBC 7 Staff

Police sirens generic image.
NBC 7

A man died Monday evening after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Santee, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man was riding his bike just after 3:45 p.m. along Mission Gorge Road at Fanita Drive. Deputies said a driver hit the cyclist, and the cyclist suffered serious head trauma.

The cyclist was rushed to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diegans Get COVID-19 Vaccine, Calif Buys More Body Bags

Carlsbad 60 mins ago

Juvenile Suspect in Carlsbad Hiker's Killing Likely to Face Trial as Adult, Attorney Says

The SDSO said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol was not a factor in the deadly crash, deputies confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Part of Mission Gorge Road – a main thoroughfare in that area – was closed to traffic for several hours.

The name of the cyclist has not yet been released by officials.

This article tagged under:

SDSOSanteeMission Gorge Road
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us