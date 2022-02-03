Cyberstalking Sailor From Coronado Who Posted Vids of Victim to Pornhub Pleads Guilty

A local Naval seaman pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday to charges of cyberstalking a woman and posting sexually explicit videos and pictures of her on the Internet.

Sergio Reinaldo Williams, 36, of Coronado, repeatedly threatened the unidentified woman and posted sexual content of her on sites like Pornhub, as well as sending sexually explicit content to her family, according to prosecutors.

According to an indictment, Williams posted videos of the woman on Pornhub without her knowledge or consent and sent screenshots of the videos to the woman's niece. Williams also included the woman's Instagram account and hometown in the videos posted on Pornhub, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said he sent "graphic sexual messages" to the woman and her family and texted the victim, "I'm always around and my eyes are everywhere."

When she blocked him on social media, he texted, "U want it to be over with and this fade away, unblock me and video me…it will only get worse if u don't," according to prosecutors.

"The defendant conducted a disturbing campaign of revenge, harassment and intimidation that inflicted tremendous emotional distress on the victim and her family,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in a news release sent out on Thursday. “We are committed to seeking justice for victims of cyberstalking and holding the stalkers accountable for their malicious and devastating virtual attacks.”



The federal cyberstalking charge Williams pleaded guilty to carries a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office.

Williams is due back in court for sentencing on May 2.