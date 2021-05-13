Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
BREAKDOWN
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Entertainment
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
SDPD Arrest Video
Scripps Health Cyber Outage
AAPI Heritage Month
New CDC Mask Guidelines
COVID Vaccine Sites
Watch NBC 7's BREAKDOWN
San Diego to Tokyo
Expand
Local
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
SportsWrap
Tokyo Olympics
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Politically Speaking
Military
Investigations
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us