coronavirus testing

CVS To Open Seven Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in San Diego County

The company expects to open up to 1,000 such locations across the country by the end of the month

By City News Service

CVS sign on store
Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CVS Health announced on Thursday that it will open seven drive-thru testing sites across San Diego County starting Friday.

The company expects to open up to 1,000 such locations across the country by the end of the month, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

A total of 14 test sites in California that are opening starting Friday are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Patients will utilize self-swab tests in their car while monitored by pharmacy technicians, who will provide the test kit and instructions. Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab, with results available in about three days, according to CVS Health.

In San Diego County, the testing sites are at CVS pharmacies located at:

  • 7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad;
  • 16 3rd Avenue Extension, Chula Vista;
  • 645 East Palomar St., Chula Vista;
  • 1299 Broadway, El Cajon;
  • 572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon;
  • 14589 Camino Del Norte, San Diego; and
  • 3350 Palm Ave., San Diego.

"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home" said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness"

Patients must register in advance at online. Click here for more information.

