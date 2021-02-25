CVS Pharmacies Adds Coronavirus Vaccines at 40 California Locations, Including in San Diego County

CVS Pharmacies will continue its rollout of the coronavirus vaccine Thursday as it makes doses available at 40 more select CVS locations across California – including several in San Diego County.

The company said approximately 49,140 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being made available to distribute at these locations in California through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Appointments at these new sites will be available starting Thursday, Feb. 25, for those who are eligible for vaccines based on the state’s and county’s phase and tier system. The vaccinations will be offered by appointment only – CVS said – through CVS’s website or app. Those without online access can call (800) 746-7287 for help.

With this new batch of vaccination sites, CVS Pharmacies said it is now offering the coronavirus vaccine at more than 160 locations across California. The company said it will continue to increase doses at its California stores – and expand vaccinations to more states – as more supply becomes available through the federal partnership.

“CVS has the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month,” a press release said.

CVS said the stores where the vaccine is available can change based on supply. A list of locations will be available on CVS’ website as stores receive shipments and appointments open up. You can click here for info on that.

CVS Pharmacies launched its coronavirus vaccinations program two weeks ago – on Feb. 12 – in 11 states, including California – and, again, including stores in San Diego County.

This week, it added six states to its distribution roster: Alabama; Arizona; Florida; Louisiana; Ohio; Pennsylvania. The company said approximately 570,000 doses will start to be available at select CVS Pharmacy locations across 17 states starting Thursday (also by appointment-only and based on eligibility).

Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, said in a press release that the company’s vaccination efforts are making progress in reaching vulnerable communities – a main goal of the company’s rollout.

CVS Health outlined its strategy to address vaccine equity – in particular, among Black and Hispanic populations – here. The plan includes CVS Health reaching out to pharmacy patients, Aetna members and CVS Caremark members in vulnerable communities to help them make appointments or answer questions about being vaccinated.

