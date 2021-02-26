CVPD, SWAT Surround Chula Vista Home After Man Claims to Have Killed Wife

Chula Vista Police and SWAT are outside a home in a Chula Vista neighborhood after receiving a call from a man claiming to have killed his wife, CVPD said.

CVPD received a 911 call out-of-state Thursday afternoon of man inside a home on the 700 block of Glover Avenue stating he killed his wife, CVPD said.

Police has been trying to check on the wife and currently don't know her condition. The man claims he is armed and has barricaded himself in the home, CVPD Officer Miriam Foxx said.

Officers have been at the residence since Thursday night and SWAT was called early Friday morning.

"Our goal is to safely resolve this issue. We’re are asking the community to shelter in place or stay out of the area; until the situation is resolved," Foxx said.

No other information was available.

