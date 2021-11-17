Chula Vista

CVPD Looking for Suspect in Deadly Shooting Bar Parking Lot

By NBC 7 Staff and Dana Griffin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chula Vista Police Department investigators are still looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting outside of a Chula Vista bar last weekend.

The shooting in the parking lot outside On the Rocks Cocktail Bar on E street Saturday morning left Richard Bernal, 41, dead and Jorge Martinez, 17, with severe injuries.

"Richard was a very loving, funny, caring, hard-working man," Bernal's mother said. "He tried to help anyone he could, always with a smile on his face. He was loved deeply by his family and his friends.”

A shooting near a bar in Chula Vista Saturday morning left one person dead and another person hospitalized, Chula Vista Police said. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Police said there was an altercation in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun and fired Bernal and Martinez.

Martinez's family friend said he was shot three times while trying to protect his mother who was being attacked. The friend, who is a regular at the bar, said Martinez and his mom came to pick her up, three men who neither of them knew attacked Martinez's mother. They threw her on the ground and against her car, the friend said,

The friend told NBC 7 if it wasn't for Martinez, she and Martinez's mom would have been shot. Martinez lost a kidney and has several surgeries scheduled, according to the friend.

CVPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

No other information was available.

