CVPD Investigating Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old

The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old that took place at a condominium complex Saturday.

Officers arrived at the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex located at 530 Telegraph Canyon Road around 9:10 a.m. after a call of a shooting. At the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy on the ground with one visible gunshot wound.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld due to him being a minor, CVPD said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown as it is still very early in the investigation, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

The victim did live in the condominium complex with his family and they were home at the time of the incident and called the police. According to Peak, all witnesses have been cooperative with the investigation.

Officers did detain a 15-year-old boy that was a "companion to the victim and is related to the investigation." He was later released to his family by CVPD investigators.

The identity of the 15-year-old is also being withheld due to him being a minor.

The CVPD is currently trying to locate witnesses and potential suspects to the shooting. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.