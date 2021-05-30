CVPD Investigating Disappearance of At-Risk Woman

An at-risk woman was reported missing Sunday morning after attending the Seven Mile Casino in Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said.

At approximately 5:34 a.m., officers received a call of a missing person from the casino located at 285 Bay Blvd.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The person has been identified as Pang Vue, 47, with autism. She was last seen on video leaving the casino with an unknown man at approximately 1:46 a.m., according to police.

She was seen being pushed in a wheelchair by the man, southbound on Bay Boulevard near F Street in Chula Vista. Vue is fully ambulatory and does not require a wheelchair for mobility, CVPD said.

Vue is described as an Asian woman, approximately 4 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Vue needs medicine daily and speaks limited English.

The unknown man is described as a possible transient, wearing a black jacket, blue jersey and black pants. He is described as thin build, with shoulder-length brown or black hair.

Vue lives in San Diego and is unfamiliar with the city of Chula Vista.

This missing person at risk is under investigation by the Chula Vista Police Patrol Division. Please contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151 if you have any information regarding Pang Vue.

This is a developing story, please check back later for updates.