CVPD ID's Man Killed by Officers While Holding Another Man at Knifepoint

A man shot in the head by Chula Vista Police Officers as he held a knife to another man's throat last weekend has died, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Perri Sammarco, 37, died from his injuries on Feb. 6, two days after he was shot.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to what was believed to be a fight between two homeless individuals at an apartment complex near Moss Street and Broadway on Feb. 4. They arrived to find Sammarco with the knife to the throat of a 34-year-old man in a stairwell, CVPD said.

Crisis negotiation officers tried to reason with Sammarco and help him toward a peaceful surrender, but Sammarco responded with screams and threats to kill his hostage, according to CVPD.

As the negotiation continued, a team of officers climbed through a balcony and entered an apartment next to the stairwell. Soon after, an officer was able to crack open a door and shoot Sammarco in the head, allowing for the victim to escape.

Sammarco was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. The victim, a 34-year-old homeless man from Chula Vista, was treated for non-life-threatening neck injuries at the hospital. He didn't know Sammarco until Sammarco threatened him and forced him into the apartment complex, according to investigators.

CVPD identified the officer who fired on Sammarco as Alfonso Perdomo, a five-year veteran of the force. He is currently assigned as a K-9 handler and also supports the SWAt team, CVPD said.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident per countywide protocol following police shootings. The investigation will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, and monitored by the FBI and United States Attorney's Office.

Before the shooting, 911 callers alerted police saying the individuals were possibly setting up camp in an apartment stairwell, banging on doors, yelling, and possibly using drugs or dealing with mental illness, Campbell said.