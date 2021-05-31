Cruise Ships, Florida's DeSantis Clash over Vaccine Passports

One of Florida's biggest industries is warning Gov. Ron DeSantis about the repercussions of a law he signed forbidding businesses from asking customers whether they've been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Cruise ship operators say the order will make it make it harder for them to safely return to the seas, possibly imperiling a major economic driver in the state. The ships sail out of Florida's large southern ports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the okay Wednesday for a trial run on restarting cruises. The approval comes more than a year after the massive ships became some of the first superspreader locations for the coronavirus.

DeSantis, who is considering a presidential bid in 2024, has been among Republicans fighting with companies that they say undermine American values. The battles are at odds with traditional conservative values such as free-market capitalism.

