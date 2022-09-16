Cross-Border Addiction Recovery Group Celebrates With Fundraiser in San Diego

September is National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, with more than one thousand events in the country aimed at ending the stigma of addiction.

One San Diego organization will hold its 18th annual fundraiser this weekend, called Strut for Sobriety.

“We understand that this is a global issue,” said Co-Founder of A New Path, Gretchen Bergman. “Although our numbers of overdoses in the United States are tremendous, people are experiencing this crisis throughout the world.”

Bergman started A New Path in 1999 to help -- not to punish -- those struggling with addiction. A New Path has been at the forefront of the effort to distribute Narcan, a life-saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, partnering with Canada and Mexico in its efforts.

Dr. Jaime Arredondo Sanchez Lira, who works on the U.S.-Mexico border to help reduce the stigma of addiction, will be honored at the event.

“Overdoses have increased dramatically in our border region, and unfortunately there are not a lot of options for community organizations to get this life-saving medicine except from the donations, and help and solidarity from other organizations across the border,” Dr. Sanchez Lira said.

A New Path will hold its 18th annual fundraiser Saturday with a fashion show at the San Diego Sheraton Hotel and Marina to celebrate those in recovery. Rory Devine will emcee the event. For information or tickets visit www.anewpath.org