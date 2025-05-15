Crooks targeting the elderly stole $145,000 in gold and cash: Carlsbad PD

The Carlsbad Police Department, in collaboration with the FBI’s Elder Justice Task Force and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, has arrested two suspects in separate but similar elder fraud cases involving the theft of more than $140,000 in cash and gold bullion.

"The first case was approximately $135,000 in losses; the second was $10,000 in losses," Matt Passovoy, a financial crimes detective with Carlsbad PD told NBC 7.

On March 24, a Carlsbad resident fell prey to a fake computer pop-up prompting her to call a number linked to individuals impersonating Apple Security and Wells Fargo's Fraud Unit. The scammers falsely claimed her identity had been compromised and persuaded her to withdraw and surrender cash and gold under the pretense of protecting her assets.

The victim was then instructed to place the money in taped shoe boxes and hand them to someone posing as a federal courier.

"So, what they're doing is, they're having the seniors liquidate their assets into real tangible money — whether it be cash or gold bullion — which they then put in shoeboxes, duct-taped together, then the couriers come pick up those shoe oxes full of money or gold and take them away," Passovoy said. "These are very complex, very real scams."

The victim in this case later informed her grandson, who helped her report the fraud to the Carlsbad Police Department.

On April 3, detectives arrested Tang Chen, 37, of Ontario, California, during a planned pickup at the victim's residence. Chen was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on three felony charges.

In a separate case, another elderly resident who received a phone call handed over an envelope with $10,000 to a man impersonating a Federal Trade Commission Investigator.

“They use real FTC letterhead, they use real FTC logos, real financial enforcement logos, they do their homework, they make these letters seem very real," Passovoy said.

After the scammer asked the victim for additional money, Carlsbad Police intervened and were able to arrest Gurjant Singh, 33, of Riverside County.

Investigators want to remind community members that no legitimate agency will ever request cash, gold or personal assets to be handed over to a courier.

Passovoy recommends that, anytime you receive an inquiry like that, you verify it.

"What I mean by that is: When you receive an e-mail or a letter or a text message stating that your accounts have been hacked or something to that effect, what I recommend is, stop, take a breath, don't call the numbers or email the email addresses that you see on those letters," Passovoy said. "Instead, double-check with your family, double-check with the law enforcement entity in your area, go on to the website for the entity that is contacting you, and then contact them at a confirmed number or a confirmed e-mail address that you already know is valid and then just verify with them."

According to the San Diego Elder Justice Task Force, scams like these result in over $100 million in losses annually, affecting more than a thousand seniors in the region.

If you've been a victim of fraud or a scam, report it immediately to your local law enforcement agency and to the FBI.