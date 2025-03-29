Cronenworth's blast sends Padres to 2nd straight win over Braves

Ask around the San Diego Padres clubhouse and you'll hear everyone there, without fail, say they never feel like they're out of a baseball game. Maybe the question shouldn't be whether or not they're ever out of a game.

Perhaps we should be asking if other teams are ever in the game.

The Friars pulled another win out of their hat when Jake Cronenworth launched a tiebreaking solo home run in the 8th inning to beat the Braves 4-3 on Friday night in front of 41,058 fans at Petco Park, their second straight win over one of the National League's best ballclubs.

Dylan Cease got the start for San Diego and had mixed results. He allowed three runs while striking out seven but labored through some long at-bats so he was pulled after throwing 93 pitches in just 4.2 innings. Much like they did on Opening Day, the Padres bullpen locked up a very good Atlanta lineup. Adrian Morejon, Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam, and Robert Suarez combined to allow one hit with six punchouts the rest of the way.

Offensively, manager Mike Shildt left Fernando Tatis Jr. in the leadoff spot for the second straight day. He was at the top of the order on Opening Day against Chris Sale, one of the toughest lefties in the game, which was not unexpected. Shildt left him there against Reynaldo Lopez, a right-hander who had a miniscule 1.99 ERA a year ago.

Like most of the moves Shildt makes, it worked. Lopez's first pitch was a fastball and Tatis Jr. ambushed it, ripping a 110-MPH home run into the left field seats to put the Padres up 1-0. In the 2nd inning new catcher Martin Maldonado drove in his first Padres run with an RBI single to plate Xander Bogaerts and make it 2-0. As will likely be the case whenever these two playoff contenders meet, the pendulum would swing back and forth.

Atlanta tied it on a 2-run single by Marcell Ozuna in the 3rd inning, only to have Bogaerts double home Jackson Merrill (who had three hits) in the bottom half to make it a 3-2 Padres lead. In the 5th inning Jarred Kelenic launched a solo shot off Cease in the 5th inning to knot it 3-3, which is where is sat until the 8th.

Braves left-handed reliever Dylan Lee had worked a scoreless 7th inning so he was sent back out to deal with the lefty-swinging Cronenworth. It took Jake two pitches to make a memory. He blasted a slider deep over the right field fence and into the Crone Zone to give the Padres the lead again and set up another save for Suarez, who's already locked up wins in the first two games of the year.

The Padres can win the season-opening four game series on Saturday night when Randy Vasquez takes the mound against Atlanta's Spencer Schwellenbach.