Cronenworth Added to NL All-Star Team

Before the 2020 season Jake Cronenworth was considered the "throw-in" player in a trade that brought Tommy Pham from Tampa Bay to San Diego. It should have been the other way around.

Cronenworth was named to his 2nd straight All-Star Game on Saturday. He's replacing Jazz Chisolm Jr., the fan-elected starter who can't play with a back strain (Mets 2nd baseman Jeff McNeil will slide into the starting spot).

Jake has a .731 OPS, which is not where it was a year ago, but he's been nearly flawless defensively while playing three different infield spots. He's one of four injury replacements announced on Saturday along with Braves 3rd baseman Austin Riley, Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson, and Blue Jays INF Santiago Espinal (replacing Nolan Arenado, Carlos Rodon, and Jose Altuve, respectively).

Cronenworth will join Padres teammates Manny Machado and Joe Musgrove at Dodger Stadium for Tuesday's Midsummer Classic.

