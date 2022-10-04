Croctober: Crocs to Give Away Thousands of Free Shoes for 20th Anniversary

Crocs have always generated mixed opinions, known as "those" rubber shoes (or flip-flops). On the one hand, there are those who would "not be caught dead with a pair" and those who from the beginning saw the comfort and unique way of expressing themselves through this footwear.

Regardless of your viewpoint, it's undeniable that the brand has made a name for itself.

This October, the iconic shoes that people love to hate turn 20 and to celebrate, the company has said that loves of this footwear can earn one of the tens of thousands of Crocs that are being raffled off until Oct. 7.

To participate in the "Croctober" sweepstakes, those interested must become members of the Crocs Club here. There is no cost to participate. They also recommend checking back on their website for details on the 20th Anniversary Croc Day Party on Oct. 23.

Things You Might Not Have Known About Crocs

Crocs are manufactured mainly in Mexico and Canada, though they are also manufactured by contract in other countries.

Although some see Crocs as beach sandals, gardening shoes, or for any job that requires standing for a long time, they are popular all over the world with endless possibilities. This includes a boot style that a Mexican influencer made famous at the cost of $800. Generic Crocs range from $50 to $100.

Many exclusive styles are made by collaborations with designers from all over the world. For example, the company works with Balenciaga, a contemporary fashion firm that put Crocs on a platform by turning "flip-flops" into a luxury item.

In fact, it’s through these collaborations with influencers and designers that every time Crocs go out of style, they come back with some sort of reinvention. Of course, it does help that Gen Z is obsessed with 2000s fashion. While the secret of their success is multifaceted, it's clearly no accident that these rubber sandals have been on the market for 20 years.