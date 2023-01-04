Crisis House Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Hearts of Gold Gala'

Mark your calendars! Celebrate the Crisis House 53rd anniversary at the newly renovated U.S. Grant Hotel in Downtown San Diego! The event promises a beautiful evening of celebration, music, a private concert by Gregory Page, superb dining, and more.
Join the Master of Ceremonies, Monica Dean, from NBC 7 San Diego; the auctioneer Clint Bell, and the Honorary Co-Chairs - Board Member, Mary Jean Anderson, and Lynne Doyle.
Crisis House has been a landmark multi-service agency in east San Diego County since 1972. They operate a collective of housing programs for survivors of domestic abuse and their children. Crisis House responds to the needs of 125 of our community’s children in their Camp HOPE program, one-of-a-kind camping, and mentorship program that heals the children traumatized by domestic violence in their homes.
To learn more about Crisis House, the 'Hearts of Gold Gala' or to purchase tickets, click here!
