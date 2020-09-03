Crime Stoppers Offering $1K Reward in Identifying Hit-and-Run Driver in Mid-City

San Diego Police need help identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in the Mid-City area.

On Aug. 14 at 10:17 p.m., a pedestrian, a man, was walking in the crosswalk along the 3900 block of Orange Avenue at the intersection of 4200 Central Avenue. As the man was walking, an unknown sedan was driving eastbound along 3900 Orange Avenue and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle turned left towards Central Avenue, then backed up and drove westbound on Orange Avenue, SDPD said.

The driver never stopped or called 911.

Investigators were able to locate surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle and need the public's help in identifying the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a sedan and possibly dark-colored, it may have minor or major damage to the vehicle's front.

Anyone with information can call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5054 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.