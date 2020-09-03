San Diego Police Department

Crime Stoppers Offering $1K Reward in Identifying Hit-and-Run Driver in Mid-City

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Blurry Screen shot of video showing the car that fled the hit-and-run
Crime Stoppers

San Diego Police need help identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in the Mid-City area.

On Aug. 14 at 10:17 p.m., a pedestrian, a man, was walking in the crosswalk along the 3900 block of Orange Avenue at the intersection of 4200 Central Avenue. As the man was walking, an unknown sedan was driving eastbound along 3900 Orange Avenue and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle turned left towards Central Avenue, then backed up and drove westbound on Orange Avenue, SDPD said.

The driver never stopped or called 911.

Investigators were able to locate surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle and need the public's help in identifying the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a sedan and possibly dark-colored, it may have minor or major damage to the vehicle's front.

Anyone with information can call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 573-5054 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. 

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police Departmenthit and runcrime stoppersMid-City
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us