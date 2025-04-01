Crime and Courts

Crime Stoppers hopes reward will lead to Lemon Grove killer

Tyrice Jacquett, 50, was fatally stabbed in August 2023 near North Avenue and state Route 94

By City News Service

Tyrice Jacquett, 50, can be seen in these photos with his bike and in closeup
San Diego Crime Stoppers

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help identifying and tracking down the killer or killers of a homeless man who was fatally stabbed two summers ago in a makeshift encampment alongside state Route 94.

Tyrice Jacquett, 50, was found dead at a transient camp just south of the freeway near North Avenue in Lemon Grove on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2023, according to the California Highway Patrol. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine who killed Jacquett was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

