San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

24 first-responders called out for rescue at San Diego golf course

Units were dispatched to the Tecolote Canyon Golf Course at around 11:35 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

Firefighters were working an open space rescue at a golf course in San Diego Sunday.

Units were dispatched at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday to 2755 Snead Ave. at Tecolote Canyon Golf Course, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 24 personnel were assigned to the rescue, including two engines, one truck and one medic, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

