fallbrook

1 Hurt in Solo Plane Crash Near Fallbrook Airport

The Fallbrook Airpark
Google Maps

A pilot suffered minor injuries when a plane crashed near the Fallbrook airport on Wednesday, authorities said.

The plane went down near the Fallbrook Airpark on S. Mission Road north of S. Stage Coach Lane at about 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was only one person involved in the crash, the pilot, who received minor injuries from the incident, the North County Fire Protection District said. The pilot was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Enters Purple Tier

Ballots Nov 4

San Diego County's 2020 Election Results

It was not clear what caused the plane to go down. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was handling the investigation.

CHP and North County Fire cleared the scene shorty after 10:30 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

fallbrookplaneFallbrook Airpark
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us