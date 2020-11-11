1 Hurt in Solo Plane Crash Near Fallbrook Airport

A pilot suffered minor injuries when a plane crashed near the Fallbrook airport on Wednesday, authorities said.

The plane went down near the Fallbrook Airpark on S. Mission Road north of S. Stage Coach Lane at about 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was only one person involved in the crash, the pilot, who received minor injuries from the incident, the North County Fire Protection District said. The pilot was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment.

It was not clear what caused the plane to go down. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was handling the investigation.

CHP and North County Fire cleared the scene shorty after 10:30 a.m.

